iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 982,403 shares.The stock last traded at $257.16 and had previously closed at $255.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average is $282.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

