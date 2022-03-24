iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 134,688 shares.The stock last traded at $107.36 and had previously closed at $106.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.