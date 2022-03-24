iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Cut by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 9.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $268.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,452. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

