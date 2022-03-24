iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.83 and last traded at $127.58. 85,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 162,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.59.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.