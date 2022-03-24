iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $67,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,497. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.