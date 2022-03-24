iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 316,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period.

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.53. 260,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

