IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 3,479 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $16.12 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

