J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. J.Jill updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,916. The stock has a market cap of $149.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.69. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 35.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

