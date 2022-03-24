Jay Francis Murray Sells 2,500 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,263.60.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$15.15. The company had a trading volume of 747,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,224. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.68 and a 1 year high of C$32.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

