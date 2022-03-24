JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Shares Down 3.4%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 5,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 1,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($30.33) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

