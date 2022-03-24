Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €15.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.43) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.53) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.92 ($18.59).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

