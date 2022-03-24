Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Croda International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COIHY. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Croda International stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

