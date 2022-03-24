Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of BECN opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $63.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.