Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.40) to GBX 781 ($10.28) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.53) to GBX 815 ($10.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.87.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

