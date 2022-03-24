JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $52.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE:JKS traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.00. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth $12,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 260,765 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.