JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

JOYY stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.74. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

