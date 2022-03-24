Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.99. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kaman by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 105,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.