Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

KRT opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $384,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.