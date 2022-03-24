Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of KARO opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $697.09 million and a PE ratio of 31.35. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 4th quarter worth about $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

