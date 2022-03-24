Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.
Shares of KARO opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $697.09 million and a PE ratio of 31.35. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 4th quarter worth about $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
