KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 9.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.26. 19,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,772,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in KE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after buying an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

