Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €780.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €778.83 ($855.86).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €580.80 ($638.24) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($458.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €625.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €656.71.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.