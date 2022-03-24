Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,585 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $254.82 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

In related news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,702 shares of company stock worth $15,707,305. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

