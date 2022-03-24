Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $260.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.