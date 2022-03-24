Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $688.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $484.54 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $664.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

