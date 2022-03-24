Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $314.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.19. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.24 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

