Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 75,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 59,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

