Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 1,487.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $31,562,058. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

