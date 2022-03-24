Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.99 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

