Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,649 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $989.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

