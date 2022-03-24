Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 348.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

NYSE ANET opened at $133.15 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

