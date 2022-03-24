Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $535,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

