Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 952 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 251.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

ISRG stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

