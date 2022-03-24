Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

