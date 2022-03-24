Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,840 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,840 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PATH opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.