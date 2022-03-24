Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

QQD stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $33.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.