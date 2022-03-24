KeyCorp Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $44.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,412,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.