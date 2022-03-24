Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Keyera to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

TSE:KEY opened at C$30.98 on Monday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.03 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.06.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

