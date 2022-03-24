Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 206,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,611. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $50.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

