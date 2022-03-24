Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$10.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.86.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,513,054.92. Insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560 over the last three months.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.30%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

