Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,197,000 after buying an additional 220,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIRK opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

