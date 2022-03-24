KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 3.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $40,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,613,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $14.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.33. 27,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.78 and its 200 day moving average is $377.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.