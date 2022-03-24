Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 44,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of C$30.42 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.
About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)
