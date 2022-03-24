Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 44,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of C$30.42 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

Get Klondike Gold alerts:

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.