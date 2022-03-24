Knights Group (LON:KGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 181.17 ($2.39), with a volume of 1489263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knights Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($6.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.74 million and a PE ratio of 38.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 366.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 396. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.36%.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($53,255.29).

About Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

