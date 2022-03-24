Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.58

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.58 and traded as low as $24.41. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 78,349 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

