Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year.
RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($210.99) to €193.00 ($212.09) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €190.00 ($208.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.
About Koninklijke DSM (Get Rating)
Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.
