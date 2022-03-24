Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 37,882 shares.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -990.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,147 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

