Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $6.15 million 54.86 -$130.09 million ($1.00) -2.16 Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 29.14 -$100.22 million ($2.06) -19.93

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 251.85%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.37%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,571.00% -61.15% -38.93% Kymera Therapeutics -137.60% -27.16% -18.67%

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

