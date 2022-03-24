Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,201 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFI opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (Get Rating)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.