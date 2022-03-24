Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 6,378 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

