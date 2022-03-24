Lambda Achieves Market Cap of $5.96 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $427,905.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,583,403 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

